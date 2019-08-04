Ruggie Capital Group Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $510,853 as Stock Value Rose; Westwood Hldgs Group (WHG) Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 3,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (WHG) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 59,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The institutional investor held 401,140 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, down from 461,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 31,761 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q Rev $33.6M; 22/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Welcomes Steve Paddon as New Head of Institutional Sales; 27/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Renovation of Westwood theater gets go-ahead; 20/04/2018 – DJ Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHG); 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Westwood Holdings; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 01/05/2018 – Hanging at @NatenAl s @LizClaman old stomping grounds in Beverly Hills ordering a Westwood one; 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California; 03/04/2018 – LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One’s Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bartlett Co Ltd has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 9.57 million shares. 744,695 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Channing Lc has 59,456 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealth Architects Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,408 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 42,374 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt owns 97,638 shares or 4.93% of their US portfolio. Foster Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 157,518 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Co reported 3.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Management Ltd Llc has 6.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 16.04 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 134,173 shares to 621,006 shares, valued at $78.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 21,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).