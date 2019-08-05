Ruggie Capital Group Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $510,853; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Griffin Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 3,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $133.46. About 7.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 16,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 113,534 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, down from 129,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 2.39M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.15 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 55,491 shares. Btc Cap Management owns 53,621 shares. Condor Mgmt holds 74,154 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 0.74% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 76,844 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 20,083 shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 51,066 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insur Communication holds 1.75% or 73,500 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 44,248 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru. The Virginia-based Rdl Financial has invested 0.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cypress Grp owns 150,731 shares. Miller Inv Mgmt LP reported 3,890 shares stake. Moreover, Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.68% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 298,576 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited reported 16,495 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 118,830 shares to 496,734 shares, valued at $75.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62M was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield owns 24,361 shares. 37,275 are owned by St Germain D J Inc. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 193.86 million shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Stillwater Capital Limited Liability has 173,387 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communication Lp accumulated 11.13 million shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 2.11% or 2.10M shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited holds 2.37% or 5,673 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Prns Limited has invested 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 145,824 are owned by Stoneridge Prtnrs Lc. Carlson Cap Mngmt has 22,370 shares. Atika Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.45% or 60,500 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Ltd Company has invested 4.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept owns 104,362 shares. Johnson Counsel stated it has 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln Natl accumulated 72,392 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.