Ruggie Capital Group Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Decreased by $524,888 as Market Valuation Declined; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $6.31 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 1.51M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 7,354 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 10,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.1. About 14.57 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares to 49,497 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 10.40 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,727 were accumulated by Cambridge. Winch Advisory Service Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 121,997 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 753 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division has 0.37% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 28,842 shares. Moreover, Shine Advisory Ser Inc has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 27,400 shares. Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 42,865 shares. Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.83% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1.91 million shares. Atwood Palmer accumulated 563 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0.06% or 483,234 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 173,807 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Chilton Invest Com Ltd accumulated 51,824 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.