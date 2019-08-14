Ruggie Capital Group Lowered By $1.40 Million Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lowered Nike (NKE) Position

Ruggie Capital Group decreased Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) stake by 25.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruggie Capital Group sold 786 shares as Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Ruggie Capital Group holds 2,288 shares with $4.07 million value, down from 3,074 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc Com now has $902.42B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 56.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 37,138 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 28,593 shares with $2.41M value, down from 65,731 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $130.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 6.82 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sands Cap Lc has 1.32M shares for 7.22% of their portfolio. Chilton Invest Com Lc reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Welch Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 275,918 shares. 113 are held by Clean Yield Group. Bessemer Grp holds 3% or 438,304 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 814 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 1,777 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison And Ptnrs has invested 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Round Table Lc accumulated 719 shares. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 1.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utah Retirement System accumulated 2.74% or 77,719 shares. 73,823 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beach Investment Ltd Com holds 3.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,240 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 20.52% above currents $1824.34 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1965 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.74 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 11.11% above currents $83.32 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. UBS maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $103 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. Pivotal Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $101 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 6,926 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability has 5,853 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Factory Mutual Ins has 0.4% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Notis accumulated 0.25% or 6,041 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y holds 2.3% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Intrust Retail Bank Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cap Guardian Trust invested in 0.62% or 557,380 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 22,738 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Central Asset Investments Mgmt Holdings (Hk) Ltd owns 33,120 shares for 7.81% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 44,799 shares. 138,314 are held by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.