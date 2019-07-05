Ruggie Capital Group Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $1.40 Million; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Valuation Declined, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lowered by $6.31 Million Its Holding

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $96.83. About 1.21M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 786 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 3,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1941.67. About 2.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.94 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gladius Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 0% or 6,574 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Amer stated it has 222 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pettee Investors owns 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 368 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Violich Cap Management owns 616 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Oakwood Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Ca accumulated 4,847 shares. Franklin Resource owns 1.25 million shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Regent Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,853 shares. Advisory Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hutchinson Capital Management Ca stated it has 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital has 4.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 82,559 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04B for 10.43 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares to 40,229 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.06% stake. Advisor Ptnrs Llc accumulated 17,327 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,662 shares. Regent Investment Limited Liability invested 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company holds 3,045 shares. Community Bankshares Na holds 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 7,687 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Putnam Invs Llc reported 378,836 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited stated it has 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, John G Ullman Associate has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,586 shares. Capwealth Advisors Lc invested in 2,951 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 48,423 are owned by Oppenheimer & Communication Inc.