Ruggie Capital Group Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Decreased by $1.40 Million as Market Value Declined; Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Share Value Rose While Peddock Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 37.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 5,428 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, down from 8,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.14M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 786 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 3,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,913 shares to 10,445 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.