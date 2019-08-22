Ruggie Capital Group Has Lowered Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) as Stock Value Declined; Night Owl Capital Management Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $1.97 Million

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46 million, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $280.71. About 1.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA)

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 7,354 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 10,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $172.1. About 7.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

