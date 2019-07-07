Ruggie Capital Group Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $510,853 as Stock Price Rose; S&T Bank Cut Its J2 Global (JCOM) Holding as Stock Price Rose

S&T Bank decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 7,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 95,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 164,826 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group analyzed 3,841 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 15 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Insur Tx holds 609,448 shares. Community Fincl Svcs Lc, a Vermont-based fund reported 126,433 shares. Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division reported 140,258 shares. Alkeon Mgmt Limited Com owns 2.26M shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested 3.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.69% stake. Qv Inc holds 135,019 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Co holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 549,976 shares. Alleghany De owns 1.52 million shares. Carlson holds 0.66% or 22,370 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sensato Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 95,400 shares. Echo Street Management Ltd reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aperio Ltd Com has invested 2.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc holds 2,438 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 8,160 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 229,787 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 389,999 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has 93,050 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 65 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 30,968 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,745 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,761 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 871,722 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.06% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Fil Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 595,700 shares.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.50M for 15.74 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.