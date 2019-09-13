Ruggie Capital Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined; Intact Investment Management Cut Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $1.20 Million

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 21,400 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, down from 24,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $384.72. About 716,200 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS SAYS LOCKHEED NOT DELIVERING `AFFORABILITY’ ON F-35; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $59.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Tech Alphadex Etf (FXL) by 70,857 shares to 75,812 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 6,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Dwa Momentum Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset Management invested in 121 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 876 shares. Diversified Tru Co owns 3,469 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corp has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Co holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,181 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,020 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sky Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 876 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 197,340 shares. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 5.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ar Asset Mgmt Inc reported 376 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 1,338 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp invested in 0.37% or 22,076 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited reported 9,349 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Hillview Capital Advsrs reported 113 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24,100 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 541,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability has 0.57% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 0.03% or 718 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 738 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 0.07% or 143,592 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 20,808 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold Inc holds 0.06% or 1,229 shares. Canal Insur Company invested 6.91% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Noesis Cap Mangement Corp stated it has 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Beacon Gru Inc reported 0.1% stake. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 3,420 shares. 25,956 were reported by Sandler Mngmt. Us Commercial Bank De owns 0.16% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 157,002 shares. 1,201 are owned by Brick And Kyle Associate. Utah Retirement Sys reported 46,710 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada owns 2,772 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.12 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.