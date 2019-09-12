Ruggie Capital Group Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $4.29 Million as Stock Declined; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $475,456

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $23.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1846.75. About 2.46 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 6,281 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 12,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 4.67 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 21,801 shares to 347,971 shares, valued at $93.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 9,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 89,970 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 829,103 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation reported 47,495 shares. Wendell David reported 0.56% stake. Raging Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 214,515 shares. Shell Asset Company has invested 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Natixis Advsrs Lp has 1.36M shares. Ftb invested in 5,665 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 15,542 shares. 10,200 are owned by Herald Investment Ltd. 35,118 are held by Sunbelt Securities. Robecosam Ag owns 737,500 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Communication Limited Liability Com reported 6,147 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited reported 68,001 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 36.02 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65M and $59.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Dwa Momentum Etf by 126,591 shares to 135,388 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Nasdaq Cyb Etf by 29,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl A (BRKA).