Ruggie Capital Group Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Md Sass Investors Services Cut Metlife (MET) Position

Ruggie Capital Group decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 99.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruggie Capital Group sold 3,841 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Ruggie Capital Group holds 15 shares with $2,000 value, down from 3,856 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 88.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 370,164 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 48,300 shares with $2.06M value, down from 418,464 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $45.93B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 10.54M shares traded or 133.55% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.