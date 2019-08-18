Ruggie Capital Group Has Cut Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $1.40 Million; Stock Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Schnieders Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $305,562 as Stock Declined

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 786 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 3,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Amazon Stock Looks Poised to Be Hit by Multiple Compression – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakmont invested 14.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,558 shares. L & S Advsr Inc reported 8,316 shares. Oakworth reported 1,748 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 3,514 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,428 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oxbow Advisors reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adams Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 150 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated accumulated 0.76% or 2,571 shares. 25,520 are held by Ithaka Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Weybosset Rech & Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 293 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 1.54M shares for 5.4% of their portfolio. 1,415 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Mngmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 2,048 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.62% or 18,779 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech reported 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Indiana Trust Inv Management holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,365 shares. J Goldman & Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 4,064 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 720 shares. 6.58M were reported by Geode Capital Ltd. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 762 shares. Homrich Berg holds 11,695 shares. 23,750 were accumulated by Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And. 19,633 are held by M&R. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 5,915 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. American Century holds 0.75% or 1.93M shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,010 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) slid after ratings agencies issued a negative outlook – Live Trading News” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.