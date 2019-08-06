Ruggie Capital Group Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $510,853 as Market Value Rose; Thomas White International LTD Increases Holding in Tata Motors LTD Adr (TTM)

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Tata Motors Ltd Adr (TTM) by 32.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 36,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 149,484 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 113,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Tata Motors Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 997,303 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 10/04/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS – COST OF ACQUISITION AT 100 MLN RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Maintains Tata Steel’s ‘BB’ IDR on Rating Watch Evolving; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD – WITH REVENUE GROWTH IMPROVING, AND DIGITAL BUSINESS SCALING UP, CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO REMAIN IN STABLE RANGE; 07/03/2018 – India’s Tata Steel emerges as top bidder for Bhushan Steel; 07/03/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS SAYS “CONTINUING TO SEE WEAKER MARKET CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND UK IN PARTICULAR LARGELY REFLECTING DIESEL UNCERTAINTY”; 11/04/2018 – TATA SONS – IN PROCESS OF CONSOLIDATING VARIOUS BUSINESSES ACROSS AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE SECTORS UNDER A SINGLE ENTITY – TATA AEROSPACE & DEFENCE; 23/05/2018 – TATA POWER SIGNS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TATA SONS; 06/03/2018 – INDIA’S SEBI ASKS TATA MOTORS COMPLETE INTERNAL INQUIRY ON LEAKAGE OF INFORMATION IN THREE MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – TATA IS SAID TO ASK SIVASANKARAN TO PAY BACK LOAN: STANDARD; 30/03/2018 – Mint: Tata Motors, Mahindra in race to roll out electric light commercial vehicles

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 3,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $133.81. About 13.43 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc stated it has 537,544 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Incorporated has 365,983 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 10,393 shares. Jw Asset Management Ltd Co reported 2.51% stake. Chilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clean Yield Group Incorporated reported 24,361 shares. Nebraska-based Cambridge has invested 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Lp invested in 115,249 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 221,797 shares. Shelton Cap reported 52,487 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Department invested in 100,288 shares. Singapore-based Seatown Pte Limited has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 10,448 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fincl Bank has 1.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Gruss Inc has 8.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.