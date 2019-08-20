Ruggie Capital Group Decreased Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Stake as Stock Declined; Springbok Capital Management Trimmed Its Manpowergroup (Put) (MAN) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 7,354 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 10,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 6.93M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (Put) (MAN) by 83.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The hedge fund held 1,100 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 6,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 72,681 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 12/03/2018 – U.K. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.17 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) by 26,600 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN) by 121,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.28 million for 10.79 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.