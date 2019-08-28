Ruffer Llp Upped Its Position in Mckesson (MCK) by $62.73 Million; Brown Forman (BF.B) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Bbr Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $20.98 Million

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 536,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.37 million, up from 637,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 182,859 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 403,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.89M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.51 million, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 421,813 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 193,734 shares to 509,800 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,709 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap accumulated 8,672 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Company reported 5,928 shares stake. Tci Wealth has 1,512 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Fil Limited holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.57% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Assetmark reported 3,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Management owns 3.28 million shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Iowa-based Cambridge Rech Advisors has invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Northcoast Asset Management Limited has 3,785 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rwc Asset Llp stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3,206 shares to 10,334 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

