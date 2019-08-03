Ruffer Llp Upped Harmony Gold Mng LTD (HMY) Position by $600,000 as Valuation Rose; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Citigroup (C) by $598,672 as Stock Value Rose

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (HMY) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.86% . The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 10.56 million shares traded or 67.64% up from the average. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Updated Wafi-Golpu Feasibility Study; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING 2 EMPLOYEES FATALLY INJURED AT JOEL MINE; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO- WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS INITIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY US$2.8BLN; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO – WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS LIFE OF MINE (LOM) OF ABOUT 28 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining and Other SA Miners Reach Agreement in Silicosis Class Action Litigation; 12/04/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Appendix To The Updated Wafi-Golpu Feasibility Study; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING – PRODUCTION AT HARMONY’S SA OPERATIONS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31 EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PRODUCTION OF COMPARATIVE QUARTER LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – S.Africa’s Solidarity union seeks at least 10 pct wage hikes in gold sector; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Raises FY Gold Production Guidance; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SOUTH AFRICA’S NUM UNION SEEKS UP TO 37 PCT PAY HIKE FROM GOLD PRODUCERS OVER TWO YEARS – DOCUMENT

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 9,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 414,473 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.79 million, down from 424,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank’s Restructuring Plan – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc. by 10,095 shares to 104,422 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 58,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc..

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 47,138 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% or 2.92M shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt stated it has 8,852 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 350 shares. 178,903 were reported by Braun Stacey. 92,331 are owned by Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department. Fil Limited reported 5.92M shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 150 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Company holds 26,654 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 3,354 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 170,671 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt accumulated 48,043 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Peoples Fin Serv invested in 0.07% or 2,208 shares. The California-based Meridian Inv Counsel has invested 0.76% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd accumulated 75,963 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 131,129 shares to 10,932 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 2.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

More notable recent Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is The Canary In The Gold Mine Coming To Life Again? – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Presents At European Gold Forum – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Brokerage Boosts Gold Stock Price Targets After Recent Rise – Schaeffers Research” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why South African Gold Mining Stocks Are Down Big Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Harmony Gold swings to loss, sees deaths at operations mount – MINING.com” with publication date: August 21, 2018.