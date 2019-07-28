Ruffer Llp Upped By $25.58 Million Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Holding; Shorts at Logmein (LOGM) Lowered By 7.73%

Ruffer Llp increased Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) stake by 57.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp acquired 730,826 shares as Newmont Mng Corp (NEM)’s stock declined 5.34%. The Ruffer Llp holds 1.99 million shares with $71.28M value, up from 1.26M last quarter. Newmont Mng Corp now has $30.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 10.40M shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) had a decrease of 7.73% in short interest. LOGM’s SI was 2.68M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.73% from 2.90 million shares previously. With 1.23M avg volume, 2 days are for Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s short sellers to cover LOGM’s short positions. The SI to Logmein Inc’s float is 5.62%. The stock increased 8.38% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.49M shares traded or 191.94% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 94,419 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Oberweis Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 6,262 shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cleararc Cap Inc reported 12,915 shares. Regions Financial Corp invested in 0% or 6,807 shares. Kwmg Lc has 310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department reported 265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4.11 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Agf Investments invested in 200,748 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Co owns 25,534 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 22,604 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barrick, Newmont launch Nevada Gold Mines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Gold Mining Stocks Help You Dig Up Profits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 3. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained the shares of NEM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $179,183 activity. On Friday, February 1 Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $42,663 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 1,250 shares. The insider Goldberg Gary J sold $136,520.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 176.6 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 1.02 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 348,364 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 110 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Com has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 178,882 shares. Sg Americas holds 0% or 5,848 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 19,415 shares. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.04% or 364,067 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 88,195 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc reported 0.11% stake. Bahl And Gaynor reported 12,612 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 8,599 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).