Ruffer Llp Upped By $1.65 Million Its Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stake; Boothbay Fund Management Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Ruffer Llp increased Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) stake by 151.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp acquired 826,800 shares as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)’s stock rose 25.75%. The Ruffer Llp holds 1.37M shares with $3.92 million value, up from 545,200 last quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc now has $524.16 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 2.62 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 190.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 45,616 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 69,572 shares with $9.72M value, up from 23,956 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $234.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (Put) stake by 667 shares to 275 valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 71,655 shares and now owns 149,906 shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,780 were reported by Apriem Advsr. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.65M shares. Investec Asset Management Limited owns 93,685 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Clear Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 81,298 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt accumulated 54,531 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Duncker Streett Company owns 23,781 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. 1,898 are held by First Long Island Ltd Liability. 24,961 were accumulated by Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Com. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 805,255 shares. Cincinnati Ins owns 1.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 375,000 shares. Richard Bernstein holds 36,924 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 273,212 shares. Beacon Grp has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,637 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Streaming Battleground: Disney vs. Netflix – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.34% above currents $129.96 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, June 17. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

Ruffer Llp decreased Cleveland Cliffs Inc stake by 1.09M shares to 16.41M valued at $175.22 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) stake by 33,000 shares and now owns 12,000 shares. Apergy Corp was reduced too.