Ruffer Llp Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Has Increased by $11.04 Million; Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.01 Million; Share Value Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 13,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 184,723 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, up from 171,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 10.24M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 501,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 7.52M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.16 million, up from 7.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 1.99 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M

