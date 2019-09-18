Ruffer Llp Raised Its Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $11.04 Million as Share Price Declined; As Macy’s Com (M) Shares Declined, Argi Investment Services Has Increased Position

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc Com (M) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 17,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 116,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 98,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 17.03M shares traded or 45.08% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price as CFO to Replace Retiring Karen Hoguet; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Two Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 501,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 7.52M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.16M, up from 7.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 3.82 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp Com by 56,846 shares to 41,745 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp Com (NYSE:DUK) by 13,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,010 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Sp Smcp600vl Etf (IJS).

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 199,252 shares to 80,138 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 77,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,752 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communications Limited has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Foundation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Reinhart invested in 1% or 508,295 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 64,507 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,528 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl accumulated 0.02% or 414,726 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 1.21 million shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.26% stake. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 41,481 shares. Pension Serv invested in 488,824 shares. First Personal Financial Serv reported 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Welch And Forbes Lc holds 0.04% or 66,430 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 29,314 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

