Ruffer Llp Raised Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holding; INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (ITMSF) Shorts Down By 4.89%

INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (OTCMKTS:ITMSF) had a decrease of 4.89% in short interest. ITMSF’s SI was 21,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.89% from 22,500 shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 4 days are for INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (OTCMKTS:ITMSF)’s short sellers to cover ITMSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.192 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ruffer Llp increased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 2.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp acquired 6,546 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Ruffer Llp holds 300,309 shares with $37.98M value, up from 293,763 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $16.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.71. About 38,549 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security

Ruffer Llp decreased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 11,000 shares to 20,475 valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 131,129 shares and now owns 10,932 shares. Cleveland Cliffs Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Check Point has $145 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.40’s average target is 20.14% above currents $107.71 stock price. Check Point had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $135 target in Friday, April 12 report. Mizuho initiated Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $125 target.

Intermap Technologies Corporation operates as a geospatial information firm in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.33 million. The firm offers InsitePro, a Web insurance underwriting software that delivers risk information derived from complex risk models and datasets. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides value-added data products, including NEXTMap World 10, a digital elevation model that provides seamless, surface elevation data with a 10-meter ground sampling distance for geospatial analyses; and NEXTMap World 30, a product that provides seamless, surface elevation data with a 30-meter ground sampling distance for geospatial analyses.