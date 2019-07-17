Ruffer Llp Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $46.32 Million; Pennantpark Investment Has 1.08 Sentiment

Pennantpark Investment Corp (PNNT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 41 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 38 sold and decreased their holdings in Pennantpark Investment Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 26.85 million shares, down from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pennantpark Investment Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 24 Increased: 24 New Position: 17.

Ruffer Llp increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 19.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp acquired 578,985 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Ruffer Llp holds 3.51 million shares with $283.55M value, up from 2.93 million last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $319.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 2.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 5.26% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation for 627,969 shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 521,444 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, West Family Investments Inc. has 1.79% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The New York-based Muzinich & Co. Inc. has invested 0.6% in the stock. Ares Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.23 million shares.

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.75M for 8.70 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $443.50 million. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, gas and oil, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,142 activity.

Ruffer Llp decreased Jefferies Finl Group Inc stake by 95,921 shares to 1.61M valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 1.67 million shares. Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, February 26. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.