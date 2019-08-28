Ruffer Llp Position in Yamana Gold (AUY) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Menlo Advisors Has Upped by $1.85 Million Its Position

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 1.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 9.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 8.83 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.01 million, down from 18.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 5.57M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (NYSE:HMY) by 600,000 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 855,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).