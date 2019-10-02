Ruffer Llp Position in Mckesson (MCK) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Boosted Its Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 69,375 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 63,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 6.03M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 218,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 955,337 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.34M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.79. About 1.10 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Takes Aim at AT&T – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “How Communication Services ETFs Look Today – ETF Trends” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 1.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins owns 1.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 30,000 shares. James Research invested in 1.93% or 464,884 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il has invested 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dean Invest Assoc holds 132,702 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 1.88M shares or 1.23% of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc invested 0.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lifeplan Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 552,197 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 91,855 were accumulated by Btim Corp. Westwood Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.62% or 2.61 million shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Network invested in 16,175 shares or 0.9% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 17,430 shares to 11,094 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,729 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.09 million for 9.23 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Assoc Ltd Company holds 0.62% or 32,157 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP has 7,595 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 29,905 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 45,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Limited Company reported 2.10 million shares. Qs Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 38,746 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). State Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Fil Limited has 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth, a Maryland-based fund reported 915 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.17% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Magnetar Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 344,103 shares stake.