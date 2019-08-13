Ruffer Llp Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Increased by $94.97 Million; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Reg (SGMO) by $2.34 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (SGMO) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 843,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 1.38M shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SGMO); 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS II In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS OFFERING PRICES AT $16.25/SHR; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 855,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.13M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.21M, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 473,887 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 105.88% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

