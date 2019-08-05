Ruffer Llp Lowered Its Diana Shipping (DSX) Stake by $947,774; Stock Rose; As Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Market Valuation Declined, National Investment Services Upped by $381,706 Its Position

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 82.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 473,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 573,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 178,706 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, TO NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 14,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 25,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.68 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Washington Trust has invested 0.24% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sabal Company has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 13,120 shares. Moreover, Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.51% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And owns 587,361 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 20,495 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor invested in 0.14% or 9,440 shares. Smith Asset Grp LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 217 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 12,048 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 161,738 shares. Century Incorporated holds 0.49% or 18.46 million shares in its portfolio. Adirondack owns 150 shares. 86,944 were reported by Tower Bridge. Mcmillion Management has invested 0.85% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 1,000 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares to 5,014 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,692 shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS).

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 541,087 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $295.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 855,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

