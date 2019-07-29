Ruffer Llp Lowered Diana Shipping (DSX) Position By $947,774; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Increased American Water Works Co (AWK) Position By $903,864

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc acquired 8,691 shares as American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)’s stock rose 13.16%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 268,645 shares with $28.01M value, up from 259,954 last quarter. American Water Works Co Inc now has $20.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $115.26. About 451,630 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use

Ruffer Llp decreased Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) stake by 82.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp sold 473,887 shares as Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)’s stock rose 5.45%. The Ruffer Llp holds 100,000 shares with $283,000 value, down from 573,887 last quarter. Diana Shipping Inc now has $369.35M valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 106,627 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE

Ruffer Llp increased Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (NYSE:HMY) stake by 600,000 shares to 2.78 million valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Imv Inc stake by 652,000 shares and now owns 6.80M shares. Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Diana Shipping had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) earned “Buy” rating by Drewry Financial on Friday, February 22.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. DSX’s profit will be $3.02M for 30.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) stake by 1.38M shares to 6.67M valued at $154.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) stake by 8,550 shares and now owns 109,695 shares. Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv reported 524,933 shares. Guggenheim Ltd has 61,896 shares. First Advsrs Lp reported 0.03% stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 247,418 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Eqis Mgmt reported 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 19,525 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 50,836 shares. Telemus Capital holds 0.06% or 7,837 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd accumulated 122,900 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Essex Investment Mgmt Company Limited Company reported 430 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel reported 2,560 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust has 14,004 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Income Ltd has 0.26% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).