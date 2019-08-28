Ruffer Llp Lifted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $1.06 Million; American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose While Brave Asset Management Cut by $311,000 Its Holding

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 1.22M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.88. About 12.41M shares traded or 115.79% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset has 431,503 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited invested in 0.02% or 76,100 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,348 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 20,982 are owned by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 646,979 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru Comm has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 31,704 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 8,001 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 6,000 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 985,154 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Guardian Life Of America holds 2,517 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,554 shares to 12,554 shares, valued at $781,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 10,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd holds 0.08% or 21,915 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 4,485 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 600 shares. South State Corp holds 18,418 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Huber Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.41% or 150,700 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 5,580 shares. Asset Management invested in 0.24% or 22,256 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 0.23% stake. Callahan Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,414 shares. 7.46M are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. First Interstate Savings Bank stated it has 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 12,000 are owned by Yorktown Research Communications. Blackrock has 95.95 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Halsey Assocs Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,585 shares.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,900 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).