Ruffer Llp Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Golub Capital BDC Has 1.22 Sentiment

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 55 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 45 decreased and sold their stock positions in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 16.23 million shares, down from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Golub Capital BDC Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 36 Increased: 40 New Position: 15.

Ruffer Llp increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 19.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp acquired 855,548 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Ruffer Llp holds 5.13 million shares with $570.21 million value, up from 4.28M last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for 1.24 million shares. Clough Capital Partners L P owns 840,566 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muzinich & Co. Inc. has 1.16% invested in the company for 794,771 shares. The Illinois-based Coe Capital Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Wespac Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 61,295 shares.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 137,828 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development firm and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It has a 15.72 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.68% above currents $137.26 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Advisers Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. 3.28M were accumulated by Primecap Ca. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability has 2.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 113,921 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 31,760 are held by Natl Bank Of The West. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.31M shares. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 1.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.57M shares. Boltwood Cap Management accumulated 22,879 shares. Sol Management invested in 0.49% or 15,846 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd accumulated 33,459 shares. 2,103 are owned by Shikiar Asset Mngmt. Covington Inv Inc reported 1.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sva Plumb Wealth Lc holds 0.53% or 49,231 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,471 shares.

Ruffer Llp decreased Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) stake by 28,000 shares to 18,000 valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 2,972 shares and now owns 6,616 shares. Delphi Technologies Plc was reduced too.