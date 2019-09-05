Ruffer Llp Increases Position in Iamgold (IAG); Btc Capital Management Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Increased by $336,630 as Stock Declined

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 13.61M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.17M, up from 10.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 2.51 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 8,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 72,115 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 6.82M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/03/2018 – NEDBANK GROUP LTD NEDJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 297 RAND FROM 272 RAND; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY WILL NOT BE WORSE OFF UNDER FEDERAL RESERVE’S RECENT CAPITAL RULE PROPOSALS THAN IT IS NOW -CEO; 10/04/2018 – From housing projects to TV: Tracy Morgan gets his Hollywood star; 19/03/2018 – The Weakest Base Metal of 2018 Is Morgan Stanley’s Favorite Pick; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 13/03/2018 – CCC SA CCCP.WA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 245 FROM PLN 165; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says U.S.-China Relations ‘Symbiotic’ (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp invested in 125.38M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Texas-based National Tx has invested 0.4% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). E&G Limited Partnership holds 9,900 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 9,311 shares. Gibraltar Cap Management owns 78,894 shares. 93 were reported by Meeder Asset. 6.43 million are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc accumulated 0.02% or 17,760 shares. Grand Jean Inc accumulated 10,250 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. Community Fincl Bank Na accumulated 7,704 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 689,400 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 0.16% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 548,365 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,968 shares to 68,861 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 23,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,717 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 95,921 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.82 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

More notable recent IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IamGold: It Was Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Precious Metal Stocks Soared Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Altus Strategies Plc: Significant New Prospect Defined at Diba Gold Project, Western Mali – Junior Mining Network” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is IAMGOLD a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iamgold: Q1 Was Simply Bad – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.