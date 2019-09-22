Ruffer Llp Has Trimmed Its Coty (COTY) Position; Eastern Co (EML) Sentiment Is 1.75

Eastern Co (EML) investors sentiment decreased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 21 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 12 decreased and sold their stakes in Eastern Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 3.50 million shares, down from 5.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eastern Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 11 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

Ruffer Llp decreased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 73.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp sold 33,000 shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Ruffer Llp holds 12,000 shares with $161,000 value, down from 45,000 last quarter. Coty Inc now has $7.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 3.34M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $191,577 activity.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 5.43% of its portfolio in The Eastern Company for 357,001 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 360,431 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.51% invested in the company for 8,949 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,846 shares.

The stock increased 3.16% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 15,222 shares traded or 120.61% up from the average. The Eastern Company (EML) has declined 12.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EML News: 28/05/2018 – CHEMICAL HLDING CO BOARD APPROVES OFFERING EASTERN CO STAKE; 02/05/2018 – The Eastern Company Reports Net Sales of $59.4 Million and Earnings of $0.49 Per Diluted Share for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO – BOARD APPROVES ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 2.25 BLN FROM EGP 1.5 BLN; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – UNDER AGREEMENT AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL WILL MARKET, DISTRIBUTE AND SELL PRODUCT IN EGYPT; 24/04/2018 – EGYPT’S EASTERN CO – NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 3.44 BLN VS EGP 1.34 BLN YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO – BOARD APPROVES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF EGP 30 PER SHARE BEFORE SPLIT OR EGP 10 PER SHARE AFTER SPLIT; 24/04/2018 – EGYPT’S EASTERN CO SAE- NINE-MONTH REVENUE EGP 10.03 BLN VS EGP 7.85 BLN YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – SIGNS MANUFACTURING CONTRACT WITH AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CO FOR 5-YEARS STARTING MARCH 21, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Eastern Co Declares Dividend of 11c; 02/05/2018 – The Eastern Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Eastern Company manufactures and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $160.89 million. The companyÂ’s Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint locks, slam and draw latches, dead bolt latches, compression latches, cam-type vehicular locks, hinges, tool box locks, light-weight sleeper boxes, school bus door closure hardware, and vents for Class 8 trucks. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in tractor-trailer trucks, moving vans, off-road construction and farming equipment, school buses, military vehicles, recreational boats, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and fire and rescue vehicles.

Among 6 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.36’s average target is 11.70% above currents $10.17 stock price. Coty had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, August 30. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Bank of America. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.33 million for 31.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 154,869 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.14% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Adage Capital Partners Group Lc reported 356,144 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability has 57,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 38.63 million shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited invested in 167,867 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.18M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 33,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 88,040 were accumulated by Td Asset. Earnest Prtnrs Llc holds 236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 751,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.