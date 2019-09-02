Ruffer Llp Has Trimmed Coeur Mng (CDE) Stake; Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI) Sentiment Is 3.57

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI) investors sentiment increased to 3.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.77, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 25 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 7 sold and reduced positions in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 6.30 million shares, up from 3.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Ruffer Llp decreased Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) stake by 5.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp sold 100,000 shares as Coeur Mng Inc (CDE)’s stock rose 34.50%. The Ruffer Llp holds 1.67M shares with $6.82M value, down from 1.77 million last quarter. Coeur Mng Inc now has $1.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 10.88M shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 07/05/2018 – Coeur to Live Webcast 2018 Investor Day; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Acquisition of Silvertip Mine; 11/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference

Analysts await Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Coeur Mining, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Global Inc holds 0.28% or 145,225 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 9,815 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 25,000 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc accumulated 362,767 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt reported 47,249 shares stake. First Trust Lp holds 0% or 170,315 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Incorporated Limited has 0.03% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.32 million shares. Oakworth reported 250 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co holds 22,395 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 57,046 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Moody Bancshares Division owns 944 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gp One Trading LP holds 201,740 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coeur Mining has $5.5 highest and $5.2500 lowest target. $5.42’s average target is -0.91% below currents $5.47 stock price. Coeur Mining had 6 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CDE in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Roth Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 9.

Ruffer Llp increased Cigna Corp New stake by 541,087 shares to 1.84M valued at $295.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 730,826 shares and now owns 1.99 million shares. Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD) was raised too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $120,180 activity. THOMPSON J KENNETH had bought 15,000 shares worth $43,935. $71,000 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was bought by Whelan Thomas S on Friday, May 31. $5,245 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was bought by Sandoval Brian E.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $130.83 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 15.91 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 27,942 shares traded or 18.89% up from the average. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) has risen 5.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. for 40,582 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 120,952 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc. has 0.28% invested in the company for 47,800 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 421,800 shares.