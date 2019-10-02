Ruffer Llp Has Raised Its Iamgold (IAG) Stake; Point72 Asset Management LP Cut By $3.03 Million Its Kemet (KEM) Holding

Ruffer Llp increased Iamgold Corp (IAG) stake by 47.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp acquired 6.45 million shares as Iamgold Corp (IAG)’s stock rose 22.64%. The Ruffer Llp holds 20.06 million shares with $67.71 million value, up from 13.61M last quarter. Iamgold Corp now has $1.67B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.0816 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5816. About 2.46 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Kemet Corp (KEM) stake by 10.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 168,324 shares as Kemet Corp (KEM)’s stock rose 14.45%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 1.41M shares with $26.60M value, down from 1.58M last quarter. Kemet Corp now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 590,928 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.99 million for 7.20 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Kemet (NYSE:KEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kemet has $2900 highest and $2600 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 51.60% above currents $18.14 stock price. Kemet had 3 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, September 13. FBR Capital maintained KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 432,609 shares to 642,609 valued at $22.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) stake by 346,207 shares and now owns 877,007 shares. Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Co reported 20,639 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.02% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 21,600 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Lc has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 75,718 shares. Paradigm Capital has 11,000 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested in 21,043 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.1% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Nokomis Capital Ltd Co reported 1.59M shares stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc invested in 52,070 shares. Granite Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.77% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Citadel Advsr Llc has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 380,226 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

