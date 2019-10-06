Ruffer Llp Has Raised Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake; Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R (EDAP) Shorts Up By 29.68%

Ruffer Llp increased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 6.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp acquired 19,740 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Ruffer Llp holds 320,049 shares with $37.01 million value, up from 300,309 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $17.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 1.22 million shares traded or 26.73% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point

Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R (NASDAQ:EDAP) had an increase of 29.68% in short interest. EDAP’s SI was 52,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 29.68% from 40,100 shares previously. With 177,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s short sellers to cover EDAP’s short positions. The SI to Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R’s float is 0.18%. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 107,687 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports First US Cohort Study Results of Focal HIFU Prostate Ablation Shows Promising Outcomes; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q EPS EUR0.00; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q Rev $11.3M; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q Rev $12.6M

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $126.14 million. The firm operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound , and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). It currently has negative earnings. The HIFU division develops, makes, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point Software Tech has $145 highest and $11500 lowest target. $126’s average target is 13.51% above currents $111 stock price. Check Point Software Tech had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Bank of America. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank.