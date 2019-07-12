Ruffer Llp Has Raised Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) as Stock Value Declined; As Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) Stock Rose, Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Decreased Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,938 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 6,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Crp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $203.32. About 324,133 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 970,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.02M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.04 million, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 807,092 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR) by 11,555 shares to 257,602 shares, valued at $19.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 16,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $773.29 million for 17.77 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 0.11% or 4,260 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson owns 612 shares. Independent Invsts reported 1.29% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks invested in 43,915 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.45% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Accredited Invsts Incorporated holds 1,193 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt invested in 51,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 176,384 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability reported 11,437 shares stake. 6,889 were accumulated by First Commonwealth Fincl Pa. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Co holds 1.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 23,495 shares. Veritable Lp owns 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 17,442 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 796,414 shares. Amer Century has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

