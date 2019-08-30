Ruffer Llp Has Lowered Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position; Renaissance Technologies Has Boosted Verastem (VSTM) Holding By $679,000

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Verastem Inc (VSTM) stake by 45.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 339,500 shares as Verastem Inc (VSTM)’s stock declined 28.23%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1.09M shares with $3.22 million value, up from 749,700 last quarter. Verastem Inc now has $102.31M valuation. The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 1.58 million shares traded. Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has declined 80.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTM News: 13/03/2018 – Verastem Reports Year-End 2017 Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – Verastem: FDA Target Action Date Is Oct. 5; 13/03/2018 – Verastem Expects to Have Sufficient Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments to Fund Operating Plan and Cap Expenditure Requirements Into the 2H of 2018; 03/05/2018 – VERASTEM INC VSTM.O – EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2019; 13/03/2018 – Verastem FY17 Research and Development Expenses $46.4M; 16/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology to Present Data on Two Lead Drug Candidates at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Reports on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma Opportunity,; 09/04/2018 – Verastem: FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Duvelisib and Grants Priority Review; 21/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology to Present Scientific Data Supporting Immuno-Oncology Applications of Duvelisib & Defactinib at the 3rd Annua; 17/05/2018 – Verastem Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Ruffer Llp decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 47.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp sold 64,519 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Ruffer Llp holds 71,073 shares with $6.28 million value, down from 135,592 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $27.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $101.56. About 1.73M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verastem has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $8.75’s average target is 567.94% above currents $1.31 stock price. Verastem had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. H.C. Wainwright maintained Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $105,930 activity. Another trade for 33,000 shares valued at $105,930 was bought by BARBERICH TIMOTHY J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold VSTM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.66 million shares or 25.48% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) or 126,460 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Cohen Capital Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 107,076 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 96,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap holds 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) or 83,900 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) for 1,343 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 0% invested in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Alpine Woods Cap Investors holds 0.03% or 50,040 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 17,726 shares. Paloma Prns Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). First Republic Investment Management reported 17,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 32,539 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 110,813 shares.

More notable recent Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verastem (VSTM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verastem EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Verastem Inc (VSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verastem Licenses COPIKTRA To Sanofi Ahead Of Critical Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Verastem’s (NASDAQ:VSTM) Devastating 85% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111’s average target is 9.29% above currents $101.56 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11400 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, April 9. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loop bullish on NXP Semi valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NXP Semi gains bull on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXP and VW share the wide possibilities of Ultra-Wideband’s (UWB) fine ranging capabilities – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.