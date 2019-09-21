Ruffer Llp Has Lowered Its Stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by $7.22 Million as Stock Declined; Suncor Energy (SU) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Raised Holding

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 975,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 36.01M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12B, up from 35.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 2.10M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 54.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 277,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 232,280 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, down from 509,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 2.53M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TS’s profit will be $198.61 million for 16.45 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.51% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 826,800 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 440,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenaris Can Potentially Rebound In The Medium Term – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tenaris Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tenaris to Acquire IPSCO Tubulars from TMK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 22, 2019.