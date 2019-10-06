Ruffer Llp Has Lowered Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Holding by $15.32 Million; Stock Value Rose; Torray Trimmed Holding in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by $377,118

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 901,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 4.34 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.31M, down from 5.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 3.76 million shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SOUTH AFRICA COO CHRIS SHEPPARD COMMENTS ON JOB CUTS; 29/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD:MINERS PROPOSE LINKING SLIDING SCALE OF ROYALTY RATES; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: RANDGOLD TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT W/DRC GOVT NEXT WEEK; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD – CONSULTATION WITH ORGANISED LABOUR GROUPS, FACILITATED BY CCMA, WILL BE AIMED AT SAFELY ENSURING OVERALL VIABILITY OF CO’S REMAINING ASSETS IN SOUTH AFRICA; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 15/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Ready For Engagement With The Drc Government; 07/03/2018 Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Is Upbeat on Africa Even as Mine Uncertainty Persists

Torray Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 1,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 45,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98M, down from 47,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $390.62. About 276,601 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 440,000 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 17,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.65 million for 20.43 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

