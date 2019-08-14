Ruffer Llp Has Lowered Goldcorp New (GG) Stake by $30.80 Million; Stock Value Were Volatile; Axa Has Increased Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake

Axa increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 4526.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 174,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 178,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 3,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 51,831 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 13.97 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.88 million, down from 16.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4,000 shares to 73,978 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 8,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,647 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 12,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 578,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).