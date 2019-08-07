Ruffer Llp Has Lowered Coeur Mng (CDE) Holding by $400,000; South Texas Money Management LTD Has Increased Its Kroger Company (KR) Position by $301,344

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 11.60 million shares traded or 22.08% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 23/03/2018 – Fast Co Labs: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target And Kroger Mull A Merger; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Posts Profit Growth As Costs Rise; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 09/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Several Steps to Combat Opioid Abuse; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds BAT, Exits Kroger; 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 7.58 million shares traded or 34.31% up from the average. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 27/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING 1Q ADJ EPS $0.000, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.750C; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed; 09/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 36.0 – 39.4 MLN SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES REMAINS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Files Technical Report for Kensington Mine; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 194,285 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 4 shares. The New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Prudential Pcl holds 601,986 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 69 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39.53 million shares. First Mercantile Trust Company owns 6,660 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm holds 1.62% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 9.54M shares. Lipe & Dalton invested in 0.18% or 10,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 175,784 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 46,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd stated it has 51,184 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.05% or 6.55 million shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0.04% or 538,311 shares. Amer And owns 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,394 shares to 237,761 shares, valued at $39.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 28,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,696 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kroger and Ocado Name Georgia Location of High-Tech Customer Fulfillment Center – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBD: Lots of buzz, but federal regulators want more answers – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Should Use Prime Day to Promote Amazon Key – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 12,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Coeur Mining (CDE) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Coeur Mining, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Coeur Mining, Spark Therapeutics, and Tandem Diabetes Care Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think Of C&J Energy Services, Inc (CJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coeur Mining: Not Really Inspiring – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Aperio Group Lc holds 0% or 134,456 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 20,592 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 145,335 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 2.41 million shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 275,923 shares. Creative Planning reported 133,391 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0% or 6,000 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 49,642 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 944 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability holds 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) or 22,576 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 695 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 30,844 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $120,180 activity. Sandoval Brian E also bought $5,245 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) on Thursday, May 23. 15,000 shares were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH, worth $43,935.