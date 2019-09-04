Ruffer Llp Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $94.97 Million; Share Price Rose; Cambridge Advisors Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 15.01 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 855,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.13 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.21 million, up from 4.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd has 4,712 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Howland Cap Ltd Llc has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prelude Ltd Liability Co holds 18,824 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 4,294 shares. Renaissance Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 35,349 shares. Laffer Invs accumulated 36,836 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Management Wi has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% or 8,886 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma invested in 0.1% or 5,438 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability accumulated 18,838 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,827 shares. Independent Investors has 2.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,482 shares. M Holdings Secs has 11,244 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has 459,816 shares.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 2.80 million shares to 13.97M shares, valued at $159.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

