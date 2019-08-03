Ruffer Llp Has Increased Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $25.23 Million as Stock Declined; Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) Stock Value Rose While Argi Investment Services Increased Its Holding

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 39,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 96,063 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 56,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 1.85M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Completed Snyder’s-Lance Acquistion for $50/Share, Which Represents Enterprise Value of About $6.1 B; 18/05/2018 – Nothing Is Going Right at Campbell; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits; company cuts forecast, to review portfolio; 18/05/2018 – JUST IN: After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their quarterly earnings, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (via @loriannlarocco); 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – LUCA MIGNINI NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $5 Billion Of Campbell Soup Acquisition Bonds; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 970,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 7.02M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.04 million, up from 6.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 7.39 million shares traded or 55.22% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,587 shares to 23,219 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 13,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,895 shares, and cut its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

