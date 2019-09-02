Ruffer Llp Has Boosted Newmont Mng (NEM) Position; Last Week Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vornado Realty Trust has $73 highest and $71 lowest target. $72’s average target is 19.07% above currents $60.47 stock price. Vornado Realty Trust had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $71 target. See Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $80 New Target: $73 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Ruffer Llp increased Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) stake by 57.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp acquired 730,826 shares as Newmont Mng Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Ruffer Llp holds 1.99 million shares with $71.28M value, up from 1.26M last quarter. Newmont Mng Corp now has $33.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 7.08 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 931,014 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Vornado Realty Trust shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Lc reported 8,308 shares stake. Heitman Real Est Securities Lc accumulated 412,639 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 22,960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 9,735 shares. Korea Inv owns 561 shares. Victory Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Moreover, Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 7,582 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru holds 0% or 104 shares. Old Dominion Cap Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 35,869 shares. Art Lc holds 0.13% or 32,900 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 51,434 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability stated it has 9,727 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Incorporated owns 0.26% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 704,137 shares. Fort L P has 1,613 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.35 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 4.02 P/E ratio. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Newmont Mining has $4500 highest and $36 lowest target. $39.93’s average target is 0.10% above currents $39.89 stock price. Newmont Mining had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4500 target in Wednesday, July 3 report.

Ruffer Llp decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 1,500 shares to 3,000 valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 13,601 shares and now owns 237,895 shares. Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) was reduced too.