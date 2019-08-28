Ruffer Llp Has Boosted Drdgold Limited (DRD) Position by $1.18 Million; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Value Declined, U S Global Investors Has Trimmed by $2.47 Million Its Holding

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 48,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 164,465 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 212,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 1.19M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: FIRST HALF HEADWINDS SHOULD `DISSIPATE QUICKLY’; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: MAX OPTIONS EXERCISED TO REPLACE RETIRING AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – Webcast Alert: Southwest Airlines Co. Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 02/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: #BREAKING: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after window cracks mid-flight; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST INSPECTING FAN BLADES AFTER APRIL 17 ENGINE FAILURE; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS EXTENSION DUE TO LIMITED AIRCRAFT AVAILABILITY; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Drdgold Limited (DRD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 592,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.53% . The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Drdgold Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 150,007 shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has risen 18.68% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS JSE, NYSE LISTINGS REMAIN UNAFFECTED; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD – FORMAL APPLICATION BEEN MADE TO AUTHORITIES OF EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS MARKET FOR VOLUNTARY TERMINATION OF LISTING OF DRDGOLD SECURITIES ON EURONEXT; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DRD shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 17.20% less from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 2,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 37,318 shares. Citigroup accumulated 7,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,220 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) for 253,582 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Financial Bank Of America De holds 21,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 1,636 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Loeb Prtn has 0% invested in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) for 2 shares. 1.28 million were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability. Hrt Financial Ltd Company owns 18,843 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs stated it has 126,459 shares. 415,672 were reported by Jane Street Gru Limited Co.

More notable recent DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ATGE, FL, FSLY and TELL among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Americas Silver and Ossen Innovation among Energy/Materials gainers; Tellurian and Unit among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 11,000 shares to 20,475 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 95,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (NYSE:GFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston stated it has 0.69% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 4,146 were accumulated by Huntington Bancshares. Harris Associates Lp invested in 0.54% or 5.69M shares. 65 are owned by Proffitt And Goodson. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 3.48M shares. Palisade Management Limited Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.02% or 11,000 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 34,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 96,784 are owned by Ledyard Bank & Trust. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 22 shares. Epoch Inv owns 159,025 shares. 53.65M were reported by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 6.60M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Assetmark invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Federated Pa invested in 0.03% or 223,566 shares.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 150,101 shares to 277,363 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 9,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.77 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Dropped 5% Today – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Southwest Airlines Launches New Pilot Pathways Program – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Not Going South For Southwest – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines moving its Boeing 737 MAX jets to short-term storage in Arizona – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.