Ruffer Llp Has Boosted Drdgold Limited (DRD) Holding By $3.75 Million; Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 121 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 94 sold and reduced their holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 41.96 million shares, down from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Grand Canyon Education Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 72 Increased: 83 New Position: 38.

Ruffer Llp increased Drdgold Limited (DRD) stake by 33.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp acquired 1.25M shares as Drdgold Limited (DRD)’s stock rose 60.53%. The Ruffer Llp holds 4.96 million shares with $15.07M value, up from 3.71M last quarter. Drdgold Limited now has $346.81 million valuation. The stock increased 9.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 166,121 shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has risen 18.68% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS JSE, NYSE LISTINGS REMAIN UNAFFECTED; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD DRDJ.J – TERMINATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE FROM 30 MAY 2018; 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD – FORMAL APPLICATION BEEN MADE TO AUTHORITIES OF EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS MARKET FOR VOLUNTARY TERMINATION OF LISTING OF DRDGOLD SECURITIES ON EURONEXT; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold DRD shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 6.68 million shares or 0.55% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). 499 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Ruffer Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.96M shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com reported 39,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) for 2,000 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 8,100 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 27,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Com reported 15,409 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 115 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 591 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2,906 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt has 0% invested in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) for 20,800 shares.

Ruffer Llp decreased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) stake by 901,456 shares to 4.34M valued at $77.31 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) stake by 62,814 shares and now owns 45,920 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 3.95% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for 201,072 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.11 million shares or 3.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 2.89% invested in the company for 14,500 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 244,319 shares.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 7.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $55.11 million for 24.59 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.42 billion. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. It has a 23.22 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs.

