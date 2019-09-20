Ruffer Llp Decreased Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $29.24 Million as Stock Rose; Yy (YY) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 218,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 955,337 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.34M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $147.18. About 1.10M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 20,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 13,339 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $930,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.61. About 499,976 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $58.58 million for 21.44 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM) by 17,900 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $93.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $669.20 million for 10.31 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 1.88 million shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $79.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 440,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).