Ruffer Llp Decreased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Value Rose; As Splunk (SPLK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pitcairn Company Has Lowered Stake by $446,625

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 3,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $547,000, down from 7,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $113.53. About 861,242 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 245,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4.89 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683.00 million, down from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.97 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.54M shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $174.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fairview Inv Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn reported 4.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 17,730 were accumulated by Stillwater Investment Mngmt Limited Com. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 71,229 shares. Fincl Advisory Inc invested in 0.11% or 4,151 shares. Blue Chip Inc holds 1,243 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 112,971 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,609 shares. Mcmillion Cap holds 145 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Llc owns 26,659 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Punch And Assoc Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.66% stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 1.01% or 66,120 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 2,618 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Limited has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 918,710 are held by Eagle Asset Management. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Asset owns 4,530 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 249,303 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 3,944 shares. 182,806 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability. Rhumbline Advisers owns 163,189 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 44,017 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 0.07% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Coastline Tru stated it has 2,700 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Mercantile reported 1,515 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability reported 4,286 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,994 shares to 55,173 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).