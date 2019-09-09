Ruffer Llp Cut Its Yamana Gold (AUY) Stake as Valuation Rose; Atria Investments Boosted Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $1.67 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 9.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 8.83 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.01 million, down from 18.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 10.34M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1268.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 128,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 138,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 10,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 3.47M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 173,000 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. United Services Automobile Association reported 1.83 million shares. Cibc Ww Corp reported 280,725 shares. Mairs Power Inc has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fred Alger Management holds 1.48 million shares. Park Natl Corp Oh stated it has 8,889 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In stated it has 7,331 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 0.18% or 9.03M shares. Cap Corporation Va holds 3.29% or 302,227 shares in its portfolio. Alkeon Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.29% or 1.45 million shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group holds 444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Burney Comm holds 171,427 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials Earnings: AMAT Stock Soars on Strong Sales, Guidance – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,895.99 up 129.37 points – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,029 shares to 31,606 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 11,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,898 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Yamana Gold’s Portfolio Is About to Look a Lot Different – Motley Fool” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Takeaways From Yamana Gold’s Q1 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yamana Gold: Like Watching Paint Dry – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yamana Gold Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.