Ruffer Llp Cut Its Stake in Yamana Gold (AUY) by $19.37 Million; Westover Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Exelixis (EXEL)

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 118.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 26,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 12,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 1.20 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 15/03/2018 – EXEL REPORTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VS PLACEBO; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Not at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis and Invenra Enter Into Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Biologics to Treat Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – EXELIXIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 9.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 8.83M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.01 million, down from 18.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.415. About 6.74 million shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

