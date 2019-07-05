Ruffer Llp Cut Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Holding; Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Shorts Decreased By 2.82%

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (NYSE:HVT) had a decrease of 2.82% in short interest. HVT’s SI was 1.78M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.82% from 1.84 million shares previously. With 57,500 avg volume, 31 days are for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (NYSE:HVT)’s short sellers to cover HVT’s short positions. The SI to Haverty Furniture Companies Inc’s float is 9.71%. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 19,647 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 3.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018

Ruffer Llp decreased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) stake by 12.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp sold 780,493 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)’s stock declined 13.10%. The Ruffer Llp holds 5.24M shares with $68.66M value, down from 6.02M last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd now has $7.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 2.17M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE; 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: PROPOSALS ON MINES CODE DELIVERED TO MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti to cut South Africa jobs as costs rise; 11/05/2018 – S.Africa’s Solidarity union seeks at least 10 pct wage hikes in gold sector; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Anglogold backs Randgold’s negotiations with Congo govt; 19/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Award And Acceptance Of Share Options To Executive Directors And The Company Secretary Of Anglogold Ashanti; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – RANDGOLD RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH GOVT ON ISSUES EXISTING IN AGREEMENT ONCE NEW MINING CODE HAS BEEN SIGNED; 25/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNITS IN PURE GOLD MINING INC

Ruffer Llp increased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 1.27 million shares to 6.50M valued at $241.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 6,546 shares and now owns 300,309 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $352.67 million. The firm offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.